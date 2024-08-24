Doctor murder: App cab drivers stage protest rally

Kolkata: A section of drivers of app-based cab services in Kolkata on Saturday took out a rally in protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at a state-run hospital in the city. Around 300 drivers participated in the rally from Rashbehari Crossing to Esplanade with some walking the stretch and some following with cars in the protest rally organised by Leftist trade union CITU. The drivers put up boards with messages displayed on the dashboard of the vehicles while some put up red flags on the cars.

Nakul Sau, vice president of CITU's app cab state unit, said, "Drivers and owners of various app cabs, cutting across political affiliations, took part in the rally by suspending their trips for two hours. We demand speedy justice for the sister who was tortured and murdered at her workplace. We demand strictest punishment for all those involved in the heinous crime." "All the app cab drivers have been shattered by the incident. So many women passengers take our vehicles alone or with family. We demand a safe and secure environment for them," he added. Meanwhile, over 200 alumni of Jadavpur University took out a rally from the varsity's main gate to Golpark demanding a speedy investigation into the case, arrest of those involved and a fast-track trial.