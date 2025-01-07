Doctor killed in road accident on Santragachi bridge

Kolkata: A doctor was killed in a road accident after he hit the guard wall on the Santragachi bridge on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, Subhashish Ghosh, an anesthetist by profession, lived at Uttarpara in Hooghly district. He was attached to several nursing homes and private hospitals in the Howrah district. On Tuesday morning, he was going to a private hospital from a nursing home in Uluberia. While crossing the Santragachi bridge, a private bus allegedly moved to its left when Ghosh was riding his motorcycle. To prevent collision, Ghosh spontaneously moved to his left and collided with the guard wall of the bridge. Due to the impact, the anesthetist fell on the road and sustained multiple injuries. He was rushed to Howrah district hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police have started an unnatural death case and started a probe. Cops are trying to identify the bus which was allegedly being driven in a rash and

negligent manner.