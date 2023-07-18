Doctor found dead under mysterious circumstances

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds over the unnatural death of a doctor who was found lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor of an apartment building in the Pragati Maidan area on Monday night.



The doctor was rushed to NRS Medical College and Hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

According to police, in the wee hours of Tuesday, the deceased doctor identified as Subhankar Chakraborty of AE-768 in Salt Lake went to the said apartment to meet his Facebook friend Pinpinat Phruetanon of Tak in Thailand who had come to India on May 23 from Nepal. The woman was staying in the rented flat in the said apartment building since then.

Sources informed that Chakraborty knew the woman for the past few years. The woman told the cops that on Monday night around 10 pm, Chakraborty came to meet her.

After a few hours, Chakraborty claimed to have received a call from his home. After the phone call ended, Chakraborty was reportedly in a hurry to return home. But he found that the main entrance was locked.

Phruetanon claimed that seeing the main entrance locked, he went to the roof and tried to crawl down the wall. While trying to do so, he fell and suffered critical injuries.

She also informed that at that moment Chakraborty was in a drunken condition.

Police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death. Meanwhile, Kolkata Police informed the Thai Consulate and requested to take care of the woman. Police may record her statement regarding the unnatural death of Chakraborty.