Doctor arrested for alleged rape of nurse at Health Centre in Birbhum

Kolkata: A doctor named Chayan Mukherjee was arrested within 12 hours after a nurse filed a complaint accusing him of rape at a health centre in Birbhum. The incident allegedly occurred at Chatra Primary Health Centre in Murarai Block, Rampurhat Subdivision. The nurse claimed that Mukherjee harassed her repeatedly and raped her while she was alone on duty.

On Saturday, the nurse filed a written complaint against Mukherjee alleging that there was an attempt to suppress the incident administratively. However, the matter came to light when it was reported in a WhatsApp group of nurses from Kolkata and went viral. This led to nurses raising their voices and demanding safety in health centres. Mukherjee, a homoeopathy doctor residing in Kolaghat, joined the Chatra Primary Health Centre in 2021. The nurse was working there for seven years. Based on the nurse’s complaint, Rampurhat Police Station officers initiated an investigation. The accused was arrested from his home in Kolaghat and brought to Rampurhat on Saturday night.

The doctor has denied the allegations, claiming he is being falsely accused. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Meanwhile, locals agitated against the nurse, alleging that she is trying to get rid of a good doctor. They have demanded a thorough investigation to uncover the truth. Colleagues of the nurse at the primary health centre have claimed that the doctor was strict and would mark the duty book with red ink if someone arrived late. They alleged that similar incidents happened with the nurse and she sought revenge against the doctor. Some claimed that the two were in a relationship.