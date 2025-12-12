Doctor accused of slapping patient

Siliguri: A doctor at the Siliguri District Hospital has been accused of slapping a patient, triggering tension and protests on the hospital premises.

According to sources, on Thursday, a patient named Mou Mondal visited the hospital with complaints of breathing difficulties. The family alleged that the attending doctor declared that her condition was not serious and discharged her shortly after.

However, as soon as she stepped outside the hospital premises, Mou reportedly fell ill again. Her family members rushed her back to the hospital, where she was admitted to the observation ward. It was during treatment there that the doctor allegedly slapped her, prompting sharp reactions from the patient’s relatives. They claimed the doctor behaved in an inhumane manner under the pretext of treatment.

Following the incident, Mou’s family members staged a protest inside the hospital late that night, causing unrest in the area. Police from Siliguri Police Station soon arrived and brought the situation under control. Meanwhile, the accused doctor denied all allegations. He stated that he did not slap the patient. He said: “The patient had psychological issues and some steps—such as giving her water, making her walk, tapping her on the face—were part of normal medical protocol and the line of treatment.”

Dr Chandan Ghosh, the Superintendent of the hospital, said: “If any wrongdoing or negligence by the doctor is proven, appropriate action will be taken.”