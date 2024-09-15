Docs’ strike: Man dies at RG Kar, family claims ‘med negligence’

Kolkata: Amid the ongoing cease-work by junior doctors a young man died at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, allegedly due to medical negligence. The family, residents of Ranaghat, Nadia, claimed that the young man did not receive even the minimum treatment before his death. Nanda Biswas, a 24-year-old, was admitted to RG Kar on Monday with a fever. Initially showing signs of improvement, his condition began to deteriorate on Tuesday. Allegedly, despite his deteriorating condition, no doctor or nurse attended to him. The family claims that Nanda was left unattended for days, receiving minimal care. He passed away on Thursday.

“Saline was prescribed but was only administered twice. From Tuesday onwards, no further saline was given and no medical staff attended to him,” said Jyotish Biswas, Nanda’s father. He added: “We kept trying to find out when they would come. I even went to the nurse’s cabin, requesting them to see my son. But they kept saying: “We will see him in due time. We want to know if those responsible for my son's death will be held accountable.” The family further alleges that hospital staff suggested transferring Nanda to a private facility, an option they could not afford. The situation reportedly worsened on Thursday when Nanda experienced severe complications, including obstruction of urination and defecation. Allegedly, at that time, his father was running everywhere in search of a doctor, without any success. Reportedly, later, one person came and started pressing Nanda’s chest, but it was too late. The doctor declared him dead.

The mother of the deceased said: “We also want justice for the death of that woman doctor at RG Kar. But who will give us justice? Are our lives worthless because we are poor?” This incident comes amidst the ongoing cease-work by junior doctors, which has been triggered by the death of a PGT doctor at RG Kar, who was allegedly raped and murdered at the hospital. The state government claims that the strike has deprived seven lakh people of medical services, resulting in 29 deaths. On Friday, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced financial relief of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased.