Docs perform complex spine surgery

Cooch Behar MJN Medical College and Hospital set an example by successfully performing a complex spine surgery. Dr Rajeev Prasad, Medical Superintendent-cum-vice-principal of MJN Medical College Hospital, announced the success at a press conference on Wednesday.

Chairman of the Rogi Kalyan Smiti of Cooch Behar MJN Medical College Hospital, Partha Pratim Roy and professor Dr Neeraj Duggar were also present.

MSVP Dr Rajeev Prasad stated: “All operations of the Orthopedic department have started. Our hospital ranks number one not only in North Bengal but also in the state. This marks the first successful complex spine surgery, a service that typically costs around two to two-and- a-half-lakh rupees elsewhere. We are proud to offer top-notch services, especially in the remote district like Cooch Behar.”

Dr Neeraj added: “After a 32-year-old man fell from a roof, we performed a spine surgery on him last Tuesday after various treatments. Remarkably, the patient is walking after just a week of receiving physiotherapy. This success is significant. It’s worth noting that other hospitals in North Bengal are hesitant to perform this surgery. In private nursing homes outside, the cost for such a procedure ranges from two-and-a-half to three lakh rupees, making it financially challenging for many.”

Partha Pratim Roy, Chairman of Rogi Kalyan Samiti, stated: “It’s gratifying to achieve such success. Our medical college and hospital is committed to serving the people, realising the Chief Minister’s dream.”