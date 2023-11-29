‘Docs not enrolled under state Med Council can’t treat patients under Swasthya Sathi’

Kolkata: The doctors who have obtained registration from other states will not be able to treat Swasthya Sathi patients in the private hospitals of Bengal.



The state Health department may cancel licenses of the private hospitals if they are found to be flouting the guidelines laid down by the department.

According to sources in the Health department, doctors who have registration in other states will have to enrol their names with the West Bengal Medical Council if they want to treat Swasthya Sathi patients.

All the doctors from Bengal have to mandatorily enlist their names in the Swasthya Sathi portal within November 30. They have to mention the names of the hospitals they are attached to and other information like Aadhaar and PAN number, West Bengal medical registration number.

If the names are not enlisted the doctors will not be able to treat Swasthya Sathi patients from December.

The Mamata Banerjee government has taken a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to Swasthya Sathi-related issues.

The Health department carried out a major crackdown on the private hospitals and nursing homes that were refusing Swasthya Sathi patients on various pretexts. Health department had already prepared a list of repeat offenders. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee repeatedly has said that all private hospitals have to provide treatment to the patients failing which steps may be taken against them.

Sources in the Health department said that Swasthya Sathi-related complaints often surface against some of the medium-level private hospitals in the districts. Health department had taken strong action against some private hospitals in the state which failed to have a prerequisite infrastructure.

The Bengal government spends around Rs 200 crore every month for the payment of Swasthya Sathi dues to private hospitals.

State sees an admission of around 4,500-6,000 patients under Swasthya Sathi on an average basis every month.