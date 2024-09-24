Docs’ Jt platform submits deputation, seeks dissolution of WBMC

Kolkata: ‘Joint Platform of Doctors’ an organization of doctors on Monday submitted a deputation to the state health secretary NS Nigam seeking immediate dissolution of the West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC).



In a letter submitted to the health secretary, the joint platform demanded that the WBMC should be dissolved due to corruption and irregularities.

In their letter to the health secretary, the ‘Joint Platform of Doctors’ alleged that Manas Chakraborty has been occupying the position of Registrar of the WBMC without any valid government order for the past

few years.

“This is not only irregular but dangerous as it has serious legal implications for the medical profession in the state, especially concerning the registration of doctors of modern medicine, whose certificates bear his unauthorized signature,” reads the letter.

The platform also urged the health secretary to take decisive action in this regard.