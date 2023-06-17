Doc’s body fished out of pond

KOLKATA: Mystery shrouds the recovery of a doctor’s body from a pond in Haridevpur on Friday morning.



Police are interrogating the deceased doctor’s wife to find out if there is any foul play.

According to local residents, Salil Kumar Kundu (65) was a dentist. He lived at P-22, Rabindrapally in Haridevpur with his wife. Though he used to practice, but recently the number of patients had gone down as reported. Neighbours of Kundu alleged that he used to be tortured by his wife often. A woman claimed that often Kundu used to be beaten by his wife.When they tried to stop her from assaulting Kundu, she allegedly used to misbehave with the neighbours.

On Friday morning around 8 am, local people saw Kundu’s body floating in a pond close to his home. Police later fished out the body and sent it for autopsy.

After hearing from the local people, police reportedly detained the wife of Kundu and interrogated her. Cops are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death. Initially an unnatural death case has been registered.