Doc saves man accused of theft from getting lynched

kolkata: A thief was saved from getting lynched by a violent mob by a doctor in Kasba on Sunday night when the accused was caught red handed while stealing objects from a house. The man accused of stealing was later handed over to the police for legal action.

According to sources, Dhritiman Maitra, a doctor of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) lives in Kasba. On Sunday due to some reasons a power cut had taken place in his area. Due to the hot weather, Maitra was sitting next to the window. Suddenly he noticed someone had entered the adjacent house which belong to his aunt who lives in England.

Maitra raised an alarm as several people were on the road waiting for restoration of power supply in the area. The thief was caught red handed when he tried to flee hearing people coming to catch him. Though the mob wanted to beat the accused Maitra somehow stopped them and guarded the thief till cops arrived.