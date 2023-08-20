Doc kills wife, later surrenders

kolkata: A doctor pursuing MD Degree from SSKM Hospital surrendered before the police on Sunday morning after he murdered his wife at Bagda in North 24-Parganas.



The police suspect that Bala killed his wife due to a long-standing family dispute.

The cops have registered a murder case and started a probe. According to sources, the accused doctor, identified as Arindam Bala of Mondabghata village of Helencha in Bagda, married Raatnatwama Dey (25) of Nilganj around two years ago. However, due to some reasons, they were having trouble adjusting in their marital life and often altercations occurred. Having trouble adjusting at her in-law’s house, Dey left Bagda several months ago and was living at her maternal house. On Saturday, Bala returned home with Dey. Before his father and brother could ask anything, Bala told them to have their dinner. Later, he went upstairs to his room and the next day, Bala came downstairs and told his father that he had killed Dey and was going to surrender. However, he is being interrogated to find out the motive.