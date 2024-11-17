Doc impersonates BDO, demands money from Bangla Awas Yojana beneficiaries

BALURGHAT: Allegations of extortion have surfaced against a veterinary doctor in Kalyani village, under Mahabari Gram Panchayat of South Dinajpur. The vet,

identified as Mrityun Haldar, a resident of Daulatpur, allegedly demanded money from beneficiaries of the Bangla Awas Yojana, using the name of the BDO, threatening to remove their names from the housing scheme list.

According to local sources, Mrityun Haldar visited Kalyani village and allegedly demanded sums ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 from the scheme’s beneficiaries. He reportedly used his governmental influence to coerce the residents. This prompted Hurmatan Ali, a member of the Mahabari Gram Panchayat, to lodge a formal complaint with the Bansihari Block Development Officer (BDO). Speaking on the matter, Ali said: “Mrityun Haldar came to our village to conduct a survey to ensure no one was left out from the housing scheme. However, he threatened the villagers, claiming that their names would be removed from the list if they did not pay him. Therefore, we lodged a written complaint with the BDO on behalf of the Panchayat.”

The allegations have sparked outrage in the area. Local MLA and State Consumer Affairs Minister, Biplab Mitra, stated: “If such incidents have occurred, the administration will investigate and take strict action against the culprits.” Bansihari BDO Subrata Bol confirmed receiving the complaint and assured action. “We have received a complaint regarding the incident. An investigation will be conducted and if the allegations are found true, appropriate action will be taken against the accused,” he said. The matter is currently under investigation, with the villagers hopeful for justice.