Doc held for running over rickshaw puller

Kolkata: A doctor was arrested on Saturday night for allegedly running over a rickshaw puller on B T Road.

The rickshaw puller was taken to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

On Saturday around 4 pm, the rickshaw puller, identified as Jagadish (47), was moving along the B T Road on his rickshaw. A car coming from Shyambazar rammed the rickshaw from behind near the Sinthi area under jurisdiction of Cossipore Police Station.

It was alleged that after hitting the rickshaw the car driver tried to flee.

While fleeing, the car ran over the rickshaw puller and hit another car. As a consequence, the offending driver left the car at the spot and ran away.

During the probe, cops learnt that the car was being driven by a doctor of RG Kar Hospital Debjit Biswas.

Accordingly, on Saturday around 9 pm Biswas was arrested from his residence.

Sources informed that the doctor had claimed that he became drowsy and thus failed to control his car which subsequently led to the unfortunate accident.

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Biswas was produced at the Sealdah court on Sunday and was granted bail.