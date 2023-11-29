Do not use same passwords for all social media handles, warns police

Kolkata: West Bengal Police (WBP), through its social media page, has warned people not to use the same password for multiple social media accounts to keep their sensitive information safe.



The awareness message posted by the WBP on its Facebook page read: “Do you use the same password on Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms because it’s easy to remember? Do you know how easy it is for social media scammers or hackers to hack into your various social media platform accounts? Always use a different password and stay safe.”

According to sources, in the past few years, many incidents related to hacking have taken place. To prevent such activity, awareness is the only key, police claimed.

“People should not keep the same password for all their social media profiles, shopping platforms and other online platforms, as it may lead to loss of sensitive information as scammers and hackers often try to invade social media profiles. Also, the password should be changed at regular intervals. It is recommended to set a strong password using letters in both upper and lower case, numbers and special characters. To add more security, the ‘two-step verification’ system should also be activated so that if any unauthorised access is attempted, the user will be alerted,” said a senior WBP officer.