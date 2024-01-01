Do not surrender to any ‘evil force’: Mamata, Abhishek to party workers

Kolkata: Celebrating the party’s 27th Foundation Day, Trinamool Congress’ chairperson Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee have jointly given a call to fight unitedly in days to come without surrendering to any evil force.



Mamata, on Monday, wrote on X: “I humbly honour and respect the dedication and self-sacrifices of each worker and supporter of our party. Today, the TMC family is blessed with the love and affection of all.”

In a social media post, she highlighted: “To serve Maa-Mati-Manush, the journey of Trinamool Congress began on January 1, 1998. In this journey, our main objectives have been to honour the motherland, uphold the interests of our state and to work relentlessly for protection of the democratic rights of our people. Even today, each worker and supporter of our party is committed and pledged to these objectives. I humbly honour and respect their dedication and self-sacrifices.”

She said: “Today the Trinamool Congress family is blessed with love and affection of one and all. It is on the strength of your unflinching support that we shall continue to fight for everyone in this great democratic country. No surrender to any evil force: in defiance of all terror we will continue our lifelong struggles for the common people of our country. My humble regards to all our workers, supporters and members of the Maa-Mati-Manush family”.

Abhishek wrote on X: “Celebrating the 27th Foundation Day of Trinamool Congress! Grateful for the incredible journey, the unwavering support of our dedicated members and the opportunity to serve the people. United, we will persist in serving the nation with honesty and integrity!”

He said that he salutes the self-sacrifice and relentless efforts of the party workers who are the spine of the party. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Abhishek asked party workers to prepare for a new fight in this new year with renewed vigour and enthusiasm. He asked them to ensure peace within the party-fold and put behind all grievances and bitterness.

The party took to its social media handle and wrote: “Our hearts swell with pride as we complete 26 glorious years of dedicated service to Bengal and its people! In 1998, the indomitable spirit of Bengal’s own daughter, Smt.@MamataOfficial sparked a transformative movement for change, ushering in a new era of freedom and democracy in the state. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to you for the unwavering trust you’ve bestowed upon us, empowering us to diligently serve you over the years. Against all odds, we stand resolute in our commitment to ensuring the welfare of Ma-Mati-Manush!”