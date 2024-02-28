Do not send academic applications offline: Higher Secondary Edu Council

With the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) taking steps to digitise its operational system, including academic application, few schools in the state continue to lag behind in their digital adaptation. Council president Chiranjib Bhattacharjee said that workshops need to be conducted for the schools to sensitise them of the new ways of working. The Council is also thinking of conducting these workshops where the schools can be apprised.

Schools have been urged not to send any academic application offline and stick to the Council’s earlier instructions that it needs to be submitted through the portal only. It was found that few schools are still sending applications through post or approaching the Council to accept applications by hand. The schools were informed that the Council will not receive any further academic application in the offline mode.

The Council informed that action will only be taken on applications submitted through online mode. They have again asked the schools to refer to the user manual given in Sansad Parichiti 2023.

In case of any problem or query related to working with the online portal, the schools have been asked to mail to hsacademic24XT@wbchse.net. If applications submitted through online mode get rejected, the school should see the reason for rejection and send the documents as asked for through online mode only, the Council notified. For schools who have submitted applications in 2023 through offline mode, the query letter or the final approval letter will be sent to their registered mail id, and no letter will be sent to the postal address of the school.

Recently, the marks submission portal was inaugurated by the state Education minister Bratya Basu at the office of WBCHSE with an aim to speed up the result processing for the HS examination.

With the use of the portal, the HS marks will be directly uploaded by the head examiners on Council’s portal then manually sent to the Council via regional offices.