Do not fall into ‘BJP’s commitment trap’, cautions Abhishek

Siliguri: “Do not fall into BJP’s commitment trap” cautioned Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, addressing an election campaign in Gangarampur, South Dinajpur on Monday.



The TMC leader campaigned for Biplab Mitra who has been pitted against BJP Bengal state president Sukanta Majumdar in Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency along with Krishna Kalyani, the TMC candidate from Raiganj constituency.

“This is my first campaign since elections were declared on March 16. We have always given this region a priority and lived up to all my commitments,” stated Banerjee.

“Don’t fall for BJP’s trap. They are worse than the cuckoos of spring. After the polls, you will not get to see them till the next elections. How can you take a guarantee from a person you can’t see or meet?” questioned Banerjee.

“Whenever you are in distress you will find us by your side. You will find us everywhere, in party offices, in your neighbourhood also,” he assured.

“Even the persons you voted to victory for remained inconspicuous let alone fulfilling commitments. Now that there is an election, they have all arrived,” jibed Banerjee.

“Ask yourselves what did you get in lieu of your votes. They stopped funds for your 100 days work scheme and houses. As per our commitments, we paid for the MGNREGA from the state. We will also build houses from the state coffers, not depending on the centre, if we win,” he added.

Giving an account of the schemes launched for the people, Banerjee stated that 409281 women have received Rs 192.38 crore Laxmir Bhandar in South Dinajpur; 581622 students benefited through Kanyashree of Rs 14.20 crore; 26,098 persons receive Tapsili Arthik Sahajjo of Rs 105.12 crore and for Oikkoshree Rs 180 crore is spent in South Dinajpur.

In North Dinajpur about 119048 people received Rs 50.52 crore under MNREGA; 672481 persons received Laxmir Bhandar worth Rs 1000 crore; under Khaddya Sathi 3155052 received Rs 2743 crore; Rs 27 crore has been given under Jay Johar and Rs 567 crores have been disbursed for Oikkoshree.