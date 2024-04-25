‘Do not be influenced by any provocations’

Siliguri: On the last day of the election campaign for the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders gave a message to workers urging them to ensure that the election takes place peacefully and that they not be influenced by any provocations.



Udayan Guha, senior TMC leader and minister of the North Bengal Development Department (NBDD), Papiya Ghosh, president of Darjeeling District TMC (plains), Alok Chakraborty, chairman of the District TMC, and other leaders held a press conference in Siliguri on Wednesday evening. “We urge the workers not to be influenced by anyone and do their duty. People will cast votes in support of TMC,” said Udayan Guha. Meanwhile, Papiya Ghosh thanked all the workers for their tireless efforts during the election campaign.

The party has been campaigning for Gopal Lama, the candidate for the Darjeeling seat, for more than a month. They have been working day and night and have visited every nook and corner of the constituency. On this day, Minister Udayan Guha said: “We will win in three seats of North Bengal where the first phase of the election took place. We also received a positive response for the Darjeeling seat. This is due to Laxmir Bhandar. The BJP is threatening to close down the project. People have understood who can develop the state and I am sure they will cast their votes for us.”

Meanwhile, BJP MLA, Shankar Ghosh, appealed to the Left Front to support the BJP in the upcoming election. He held a press conference in Siliguri where he said: “All the opposition parties, especially the Left Front, should join hands with the BJP to defeat the Trinamool Congress in the upcoming election. Therefore, I urge the Left Front leaders to support BJP.” However, Ashok Bhattacharya, the former MLA and CPIM leader, refused his request and said: “The BJP is a party of fascists. We will never support this party.”