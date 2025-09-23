‘DNA and CCTV evidence’ corroborate key accused’s role

Kolkata: Investigating officers of Kolkata Police have claimed in their chargesheet that DNA reports corroborated the role of key accused Monojit ‘Mango’ Mishra in the alleged rape of a student inside South Calcutta Law College.

Police sources on Monday claimed the DNA test results of samples found on the clothes of the 24-year-old survivor matched those of the accused. Blood samples were taken from both the survivor and the accused to conduct the DNA test.

The chargesheet was submitted to the Court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Alipore, naming Mishra, the prime accused and an alumnus of the college, along with three others.

“DNA tests also corroborated the presence of both the survivor and the accused at the crime spot (inside the guard room of the educational institution).

The DNA report appears to be one of the important pieces of evidence in this case,” the police officer said. Police have also claimed in the chargesheet that the CCTV camera footage collected from the college premises and that from two nearby shops outside also corroborated the crime.

“The footage also showed that the crime spot was inside the guard’s room. The role of the other two accused, Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed, who stood outside the room, and also that of the security guard, could be seen,” the officer said.

He added that investigators were awaiting reports of voice sample examinations collected from the accused persons’ mobile phones.

“Once the results are delivered, a supplementary chargesheet will be filed

in court,” he said.

A first-year student of South Calcutta Law College had lodged a complaint alleging she was gang-raped inside the institution by an alumnus and two senior students

on June 25.

Police have arrested the three accused for their alleged involvement in the crime and the security guard for lapses in carrying out his duty.