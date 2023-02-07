DMs told to link central scheme beneficiaries’ names with Aadhaar

KOLKATA: The state government has directed the District Magistrates (DMs) of all the districts to link the names of various beneficiaries of the Central schemes with their Aadhaar cards to stop any irregularities while availing the benefits of the schemes.



The main objective of the move is to ensure more transparency in the system. Centre had also urged the states to introduce Aadhaar-based payment system which can stop irregularities.

Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi in a recent meeting warned the district administrations and asked them to ensure that the names of the beneficiaries are linked with their Aadhaar cards.

The DMs were given clear instructions that the Aadhaar-based payment system needs to be implemented in all the places so that schemes are smoothly run without a single case of irregularity.

More than 14 lakh people from Bengal avail of various pensions like old age pensions, widow pensions, and pensions for the physically challenged people offered under Centre-run social security schemes.

Out of this, around 9 lakh beneficiaries have their names linked with their Aadhaar card. Around 68 per cent of the beneficiaries have already been covered while the rest are yet to get the links done.

Incidentally, the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre on multiple occasions for not clearing dues under various central projects and thereby hampering the livelihood of the people of Bengal. Trinamool Congress alleged that the Centre is not clearing funds for 100 days work scheme and Awas Yojana.

At least 17 lakh families have worked under the 100 days scheme but they are yet to get the amount as the Centre has not cleared the dues.

Around 11 lakh families are yet to get funds from the Centre under Awas Yojana. Centre wrote to the state on November 28 saying that they would release the file within one month.

State government carried out verifications by visiting every 11 lakh households. But the Centre has not yet cleared the dues, alleged Trinamool.

The ruling party in the state also accused the BJP-ruled government at the Centre of being politically motivated as they are not clearing the dues but sending Central teams one after another hampering the sentiments of the common people.