DMs told to install computers & Internet at govt-run dispensaries

Kolkata: The state government has directed the District Magistrates (DMs) to install computers and Internet at the government-run dispensaries so that the Ayush practitioners can provide online treatment to the patients through a centralised portal set up by the Centre.



The portal could not be made functional as the dispensaries do not have any computers or Internet connection.

Once the online portal is functional the patients can avail of online services and they can register their problems on the portal and the experts will be able to provide advice to the patients.

Even the experts can also provide their opinions to the patients through the system.

Around 120 Ayush OPDs are being set up across the state with North 24-Parganas getting the highest number of such units among the districts.

Among the total 120 OPDs, there are 70 homoeopathic dispensaries, 40 Ayurvedic and 10 Unani dispensaries. North 24-Parganas receives 9 homeopathic units, 7 Ayurvedic and 1 Unani unit. Kolkata is getting 10 homoeopathic units and 5 Ayurvedic units. Bengal currently has 296

Ayurvedic dispensaries.

The main purpose of the move is to ensure better Ayush services to more people in the villages.A senior state government official of the Ayush wing said the Health department has a plan to set up around 600 Ayush health and wellness centres within 2024-25.

All the district health officials have been asked to identify Ayush dispensaries and sub-health centres so that they can be upgraded into Ayush Health and wellness centres with better infrastructure. A robust IT platform will also be set up for the management of e-health.

Meanwhile, the Health department has already directed all the District Magistrates and also the chief medical officers of health in the districts to deploy Yoga instructors in all the Ayush health and wellness centres.