DMs asked to submit report on condition of Kishan Mandis in state

KOLKATA: The state government has instructed the District Magistrates to provide a report on the condition of the Kishan Mandis in all the districts.



The decision has been taken after it was found that some of the Kishan Mandis in the state are not functioning properly and they need renovation.

Senior officials of the state government said that there are 1000 Kishan Mandis across 341 blocks in the state and it has been identified that around 50 Kishan Mandis in different districts need renovation.

Based on the report of the DM’s, the state officials will inspect the Kisan Mandis and prepare a report. After the submission of the report, a necessary renovation plan will be taken up.

The Krishak Bazaars or Kishan Mandis were set up in different districts to store food grains and vegetables. But, presently the condition of some of the Kisan Mandis in the state is deplorable and it is not possible to store foodgrains there.

Apart from this, the 100 polly-houses that have been set up in several districts of South 24-Parganas also need renovation. The polly houses have been set up in Canning, Goshaba, Pathor Pratima, Bishnupur, Jai Nagar in South 24-Parganas. Polly houses protect the crops from destruction due to rain, floods, insects and even during the natural calamities as the word itself suggests that there will be tight polly security. Based on the report, the state government will chalk out a financial package to be given to each district for the renovation.