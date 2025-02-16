DME orders 614 madrasas to submit vacancy details

Kolkata: The Directorate of Madrasah Education (DME) has instructed all district inspectors of schools (DIs) to ensure that madrasah heads submit vacancy statements for sanctioned posts, including assistant teachers, headmasters and non-teaching staff, within a specified deadline.

The directive comes after it was observed that heads of institutions have been wilfully neglecting to submit vacancy statements to the West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission (WBMSC), despite posts remaining unfilled for months or even years. As per the Management of Recognised Non-Government Madrasahs (Aided and Unaided) Rules, 2002, vacancy details must be submitted to the WBMSC via the district inspector’s office within seven days of a post becoming vacant due to transfer, resignation, retirement or death.

Madrasahs will now have to submit headmaster/superintendent vacancies by February 28, assistant teacher vacancies by March 5 and non-teaching staff vacancies by March. There are a total of 614 Madrasahs recognised by West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education. An official from the DME stated: “Many teachers have retired or been transferred, leaving positions unfilled. It is crucial for the government to have updated records.”