DM visits family of 5 visually-impaired with mobile Duare Sarkar unit in Malda dist

MALDA: The District Magistrate of Malda along with a mobile Duare Sarkar camp visited a family of 5 members suffering from visual imparity from birth, to provide them with all the government facilities they are eligible for. The family residing in a remote village of Islampur of Sambalpur area in Ratua 2 block has not been able to get all the government benefits they are entitled to.



The matter came under the scanner of the District Magistrate and he reached there with a mobile camp of Duare Sarkar (DS,) to resolve their issues and of other residents of that area.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate, Malda said: “As per the desire of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, we are conducting mobile Duare Sarkar camps in Malda. We visited the family of five visually impaired members. They were not granted some of the government facilities due to a number of technical issues. All the schemes they are eligible to have been processed so that they can get them as early as possible, some of them from today itself. Their electricity connection is getting restored within government norms and the youngest member of the family will have education from an institution desired by the family.”

In the family, Bablu Shaikh is visually-impaired since birth along with his sister Ismetara Khatun. Later, he got married with the hope that his children would take care of the family. However, all his 3 children were born visually-impaired. The family later had no option than to beg for survival. The electricity connection was severed owing to non-payment.

They will be receiving a number of government facilities from this day onwards. All the five members will get Manabik Pension of Rs 1000 each.

All will have Swasthya Sathi Cards. Restoration of electricity connection is being processed under “Waiver Scheme of WBSEDCL”.

Eye Treatment has been processed for all five family members after the visit of an Ophthalmologist. The doctor will visit and take necessary action under Chokher Alo Prakalpa.

Loan under Bhavisyat Credit Card scheme of MSME Department or Kisan Credit Card is being explored.

Other than the Duare Sarkar benefits, they have been given chicks by the Animal Resource Department (ARD) on Monday. House for the destitute sister is to be taken up under a scheme of Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education department. School admission of the blind daughter in a residential school in Kaliachak as per family’s request is being processed.

The drinking water facility in the village and solar light facility in nearby Kabrastan (graveyard) are being taken up by the block administration in that area.