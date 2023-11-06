DM office staffer arrested on charges of fraud

BALURGHAT: A government employee working in the District Magistrate’s (DM) office in Balurghat was arrested on charges of fraud on Monday. The accused Subhankar Chakraborty works as a Group-D employee.



The police of Balurghat Police Station arrested him on charges of defrauding Rs 7 lakh that he had allegedly taken from the two unemployed youths by promising them government jobs.

He was produced at Balurghat Court and an application was sent for his 10 days police custody.

It is known that two persons-Arijit Das and Dipesh Barman had given money to the accused and his mother Shefali Chakraborty for government jobs. On the basis of the complaint, the accused was arrested about a month back.

Later, based on the investigation of that case, the police arrested Subhankar on the same charge.

Santi Nath Panja, IC of Balurghat Police Station, said that an employee working in the DM office has been arrested and sent to court in a fraud case. “A police remand application has been made to the court for the purpose of investigation. Besides, another case of bike accident while drunk has been filed against him,” Panja added.