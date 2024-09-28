DM Nadia rejects permission for 112 ft Durga idol, HC informed

Kolkata: The day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cleared the state government’s stance, the state informed the Calcutta High Court on Friday that no permission is being granted to Kamalpur Abhijan Sangha in Ranaghat, Nadia for the 112-foot-tall Durga idol.



The Bench of Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya was informed by the district magistrate of Nadia that the power department, fire brigade, police, BDO and Ranaghat Sub Divisional Officer have rejected the application of the Puja committee.

According to the power department, the committee demanded 3 KW per day but going by the size of the pandal it would require 20-25KW of power. The department is learnt to have said this is not possible for them.

The Dhantala Police is learnt to have flagged safety concerns over the number of people that would be coming to witness the 112 ft idol. Such an apprehension was made in the wake of the stampede that took place at Kolkata’s Deshapriya Park years back.

The counsel for the petitioner informed the court that an order was passed by the District Magistrate, Nadia and communicated to the petitioner on Thursday afternoon.

The court had asked the DM to take a decision on the Puja organiser’s application.

The petitioner’s counsel prayed for leave to file a supplementary affidavit. The court granted a leave. The matter will be taken up next on September 30. On Thursday, the CM said that Puja committees should make careful plans for effective crowd management. “Why 112 feet, you can make a 412 feet idol but you have to be responsible. You have to take precautions to avert any stampede,” she said.