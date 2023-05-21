DM inspects construction of dam on Atreyee

balurghat: District Magistrate of South Dinajpur Bijin Krishna on Saturday afternoon visited Atreyee dam which has been under construction, the construction was announced by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2021. Incidentally, the government of Bangladesh constructed a rubber dam on Atreyee in the Mohanpur area of Fulbari road in Dinajpur district of Bangladesh. Atreyee on the Indian side has been experiencing water problems due to the blockage of water as a result of the rubber dam in Bangladesh.



The main economy of South Dinajpur is largely dependent on agriculture and the livelihoods of farmers and fishermen are intertwined with Atreyee. Following the scarcity of water due to the construction of a dam in Bangladesh, the water of the Atreyee flowing in India has been strained. Appeals were made to the Chief Minister several times regarding the water problem of Atreyee. Keeping in mind the livelihood of the people of this district, Banerjee announced the construction of a dam on Atreyee in Balurghat during her visit for an administrative review meeting in January 2021 in North Dinajpur.After the directives of Banerjee, the construction of the dam began. A few months ago, the work was stopped due to a sudden rise of water in Atreyee.

Again the construction was started after the normalcy of the water in Atreyee around two months ago.