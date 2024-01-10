DM initiates campaign to bring back school dropouts

In an effort to reintegrate dropouts into the education system, District Magistrate Shama Parveen visited the shuttered Raipur Tea Estate in the Patkata village Panchayat area near Jalpaiguri Town, engaging with worker families.

The District Magistrate made an impromptu visit to Raipur Tea Garden on Wednesday afternoon. Accompanied by school-going students, the DM conversed with boys and girls who had discontinued their education due to financial constraints. She sought to understand the reasons behind their decision to quit studying.

Sharing personal insights into her family’s financial struggles, the District Magistrate endeavoured to inspire the young minds by recounting her own journey of continuing her education.

Shama Parveen stated: “The administration will take proactive measures to bring back those who have dropped out of school. Additionally, individuals above 18 years will receive training in computers and other subjects through the Utkarsh Bangla project, facilitating their employability. This initiative will be extended to other gardens if a similar situation arises.”

Raipur Tea Garden reopened in 2015 after being closed for 12 consecutive years since 2003. The owner abandoned the garden again in 2018, plunging tea worker families into a severe financial crisis. Faced with limited alternatives, many families, including school students, are relocating to urban areas or other states in search of alternative sources of income. Disturbed by this news, Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Shama Parveen took immediate action, personally visiting the Raipur Tea Garden to assess the situation.

Pradhan Hembram, head of the Patkata Gram Panchayat and a resident of the garden, said: “The situation is dire due to the garden’s closure. Students aspire to study and work, but financial constraints hinder their ability to attend school. Consequently, they are compelled to abandon their studies and seek opportunities elsewhere, often in other states. Approximately 60-70 students have dropped out.”