DM holds review meet to track progress of dev projects

Surendra Kumar Mina, District Magistrate of North Dinajpur held a review meeting with all the BDOs, SDOs, ADMs and the district officials of all departments of the state government to review developmental works of the district in Raiganj on Wednesday.

The District Magistrate also visited the Raiganj Polytechnic College and inspected the available infrastructure.

The progress of work of different state government schemes, including Kanyasree, Rupasree, Sikshasree, Students Credit card, Bangla Swanirvar Karmasangsthan, uniform stitching among others were discussed.

Later, talking to mediapersons, DM Mina said: “We reviewed the present position of development and the progress of all the departments is satisfactory.

The officials have been asked to complete their target of work in the stipulated time period. We visited the Raiganj Polytechnic college and inspected its infrastructure.

The workshop of the institution is very old. Some parts of the building also need renovation. We will undertake renovation work for the development of the institution. The building is also used for conducting elections. With Parliamentary elections round the corner we have to be prepared.”