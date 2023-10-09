DM holds meet for disbursement of loan amount to beneficiaries before Puja

Raiganj: With an objective to disburse the proposed loan, including Kishan Credit Card and Student Credit Cards to the beneficiaries soon, District Magistrate (DM) of North Dinajpur Surendra Kumar Mina held a meeting with the officials of different banks, at the multipurpose meeting hall at Karnajora in Raiganj on Monday.



The DM also directed all the bank officials to be liberal for the release of credit against any state government subsidy-based loan to the loanee before Durga Puja.

It was reported that loan proposals of a huge number of beneficiaries remained stranded in many banks. In order to release these funds to the beneficiaries, the state government declared a ‘Bank Chalo Abhijan’ programme. As part of this programme, the officials of North Dinajpur district administration started meeting bank officials with the beneficiaries from October 9. The programme is slated to continue till October 13.

The manager of lead Bank of North Dinajpur district Sourav Saha said: “Most of the loan against state government programmes, including Kishan Credit Card and Student Credit Card has been released in our district from different banks. A section of the proposal remained stranded because of the absence of connection of beneficiaries with the banks.”

DM Surendra Kumar Mina said: “We had a meeting with the bank officials on Monday and they have been told to release funds of beneficiaries against the state government programme before Durga Puja. In our district, we have already started ‘Bank Chalo Abhijan’ during which the state government officials along with the beneficiaries will visit the concerned banks and try to solve their difficulties.”