DM holds field inspection to ensure fair pricing of construction materials

BALURGHAT: District Magistrate (DM) Bijin Krishna conducted an on-ground inspection to ensure that construction materials for the Banglar Bari housing project were being sold at fair prices.

He visited several beneficiaries’ homes in villages such as Dharanda, Apatoir and Bura Hili under the Hili Gram Panchayat.

During his visit, he inquired whether bricks, sand and cement were available at market rates or if beneficiaries were being overcharged.

The beneficiaries assured him that construction materials were readily available and no extra charges were being imposed. Recently, complaints had surfaced that rising demand had led to inflated prices of construction materials. Following DM’s intervention, traders reportedly started selling materials at fair prices.

“I went to Hili to inspect the progress of the Banglar Bari project and spoke to beneficiaries about construction material prices. I will continue to visit other blocks to gather further feedback,” he stated.

Additionally, he examined the ongoing construction work and inquired about the estimated completion time for half-built houses.