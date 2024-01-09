DM assures to resolve ongoing impasse at ICDS centres in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: District Magistrate of South Dinajpur Bijin Krishna has assured to resolve the ongoing impasse in ICDS centres whereby supply of eggs has stopped owing to problems in allocation due to a new system introduced by the Central government.



Incidentally, a few ICDS centres in Balurghat have stopped the allocation of eggs for the nutrition of mothers and children. “If allocation of eggs and vegetables is not received immediately, all the ICDS centres in the eight blocks of the district will stop serving food after January 12,” threatened Sucheta Biswas, state leader of Sara Bangla Anganwadi Kormi O Sahayika Samiti. Bijin Krishna, the concerned DM of the district said that the matter is being looked into. According to him, at present the payments are being made through the new system while the previous system was different.

“Even if there is no allotment, we could pay earlier but now the Central government has introduced a new system. In this system, we cannot release money to anyone in advance until the allocation comes. That’s why this complication has been happening for several months. It is being discussed with the centres at the state level. We are taking the matter seriously. The problem will be resolved soon,” Krishna said.

The number of approved ICDS centres in South Dinajpur district is 3279. Of these, 3231 are operational. There are 271 ICDS centres in Balurghat town while 444 in rural areas. Local pregnant mothers and children are given food, including eggs from these centres everyday. This government scheme is keeping an eye on the physical health and nutrition of mother and child.