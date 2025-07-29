‘Divya Drishti’ showcases future warfare capabilities of Army

Darjeeling: The Indian Army demonstrated its next-generation warfare capabilities during exercise ‘Divya Drishti,’ held this month in the high-altitude terrains of East Sikkim. The exercise, conducted by the Trishakti Corps, tested the integration of cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), drones and real-time surveillance systems designed to boost operational readiness and response time in Himalayan conditions.

The highlight of the exercise was the deployment of AI-enabled sensors connected to advanced communication networks. These technologies enabled seamless data flow between forward troops and command centres, significantly improving situational awareness and enhancing the sensor-to-shooter chain.

Troops employed a combination of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), ground-based systems and drones to simulate realistic combat scenarios, with a strong emphasis on speed, decision-making and battlefield transparency.

Lieutenant General Rakesh Kapoor, Deputy Chief of Army Staff, visited the exercise to review its execution and outcomes on behalf of Army Headquarters.

General Officer Commanding of Trishakti Corps, Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla, called the exercise a major milestone: “Exercise Divya Drishti, has been a great success. We tested cutting-edge technologies in realistic field conditions.

The lessons will help develop future technologies, doctrines and tactics across the Indian Army, making us ready for any adversary and any terrain.”