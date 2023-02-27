Division Bench upholds Rs 1L fine on Visva Bharati University V-C

Kolkata: The Division Bench of Calcutta High Court on Monday upheld the decision of the single bench, which imposed Rs 1 lakh fine on Vice-Chancellor of Visva Bharati University Bidyut Chakrabarty.



The Division Bench, consisting of Justice Subrata Talukdar and Justice Supratim Bhattacharya, ordered the V-C to pay the imposed fine. On December 21 last year, Justice Kausik Chanda had ordered the V-C to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Chakrabarty had approached the High Court’s Division Bench challenging the fine imposed by Justice Chanda.

The case is related to an incident that took place in 2021. A professor of the university has granted maternity leave to an assistant professor of Visva Bharati in 2021. At the time, the university had approved the leave.

Later in 2022, V-C Chakrabarty allegedly wrote to the professor questioning the leave granted by him.

Thereafter, the professor had approached the Calcutta High Court against the charges framed against him. Justice Chanda had ordered a fine of Rs 1 lakh against the Vice-Chancellor.