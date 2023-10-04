Division bench refuses to interfere with single bench order

: The division bench of Calcutta High Court refused to interfere with the order of Single Bench in connection with the Enforcement Directorate’s probe into the recruitment corruption case.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had approached a division bench of Calcutta High Court seeking clarification of the order passed by Justice Amrita Sinha on September 29. Abhishek, who the ED said is the CEO of Leaps and Bounds, was summoned by the central investigating agency to appear on October 3 in connection with a probe into the alleged scam but since he was in Delhi, the Trinamool MP was unable to go for the summon. According to the news agency, the division bench observed that the investigation process should not be disrupted. They further directed the ED to make it clear and inform them whether they want Abhishek’s physical presence or only the documents. The matter is scheduled to be heard on Thursday.

The case was supposed to be heard on Wednesday morning but it was deferred till afternoon on the same day due to an error in the petition. Instead of Abhishek’s signature, the petition carried the signature of his father Amit Banerjee. Moreover, the authorisation letter from Abhishek was not attached with the petition. The matter was taken up by the division bench of Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Uday Kumar on Wednesday afternoon.