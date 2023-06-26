Division Bench dismisses Single Bench order of CBI probe

Kolkata: The Division Bench of Calcutta High Court on Monday dismissed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation ordered by the Single Bench in connection with the allegations of tampering with nomination documents against BDO of Uluberia Block I.



The court constituted a one-member commission. The Division Bench directed that the investigation will be conducted by the state police under the supervision of retired Justice Debi Prosad Dey.

It was also directed that the report needs to be submitted to Justice Amrita Sinhas within three weeks.

Earlier, Justice Sinha had ordered the CBI to investigate the allegations of tampering documents at the time of filing nominations for the upcoming Panchayat elections. The Court directed for the investigation to be conducted at the earliest but positively by July 5 and the report to be submitted on July 7.

“For the purpose of maintaining independency and transparency in the process of investigation, the Court thinks it fit to direct the CBI to conduct the investigation and file a report before this Court,” Justice Sinha had directed.

The state then moved the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court against the order by the Single Bench on Thursday. Hearing the matter on Friday, the Division Bench of Justice Arijit Banerjee issued an interim stay and directed CBI to not take any steps till Monday.

The two candidates alleged that the Panchayat Returning Officer had tampered with the documents filed by them at the time of submitting nomination papers. It has been submitted in Court that both the petitioners are members of the OBC ‘A’ Category and both the petitioners have certificates issued by the Sub Divisional Officer, Uluberia.