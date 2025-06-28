Divine joy: Thousands flock to Digha from across Bengal for first-ever Rath Yatra fest

Digha: Devotees from across Bengal gathered in Digha to witness and participate in the coastal town’s first-ever Rath Yatra festival. Many expressed their joy at the meticulous arrangements that ensured a smooth and hassle-free experience.

“I have been to the Rath Yatra in Puri and even pulled the chariot ropes there, but had to brave a near stampede-like situation,” said Rathin Das, who travelled from Purulia.

“Here, I could easily touch the rope placed on the barricade, which was connected to the main string of Lord Jagannath’s chariot.” Bhagabati Gora from Birbhum, who came from Dubrajpur, said: “We came just for this.

Thanks to Mamata Didi, we no longer need to travel all the way to Puri. It was my long-time wish to see Lord Jagannath and today that dream has come true.”

Sukumar Pradhan from Bakreshwar shared similar sentiments, adding that he had wanted to visit ever since the temple’s inauguration. Anima Mahato from Purulia, who came with her family, also expressed gratitude for the opportunity. Sekhar Mukherjee from Kolkata, who attended the festival with his elderly mother, said: “I never had the courage to visit Puri during Rath Yatra with my mother. But since it was being held in Digha, we came here. She was extremely happy to touch the rope from behind the barricade, without any struggle or crowd pressure.”

Security was tight throughout the event. The public was kept within designated barricaded zones to avoid any mishap. Despite the relatively short route, the Rath Yatra procession moved smoothly and reached its destination—Masir Bari—within one-and-a-half-hours.