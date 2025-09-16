Diversity: Kolkata Puja themes highlight circus survival, river purity & illusion

Kolkata: Two Puja committees in the city have chosen to remind pandal hoppers of their social responsibilities through unique themes this Durga Puja.

At Barisha Club in Behala, the pandal will transport revellers into the fading world of the circus—once a thriving industry in Bengal, now struggling for survival.

“We are imagining this world as a playroom designed in the form of a circus. Once popular, the circus has now lost its appeal. Many performers have shifted to other professions, leaving only the jokers, who could not take up alternatives and now see the world as nothing but zero. This thought inspired our theme ‘Sunno Prithibi’ (Empty World),” said club secretary Animesh Chakraborty.

The pandal’s entrance will resemble a circus tent and feature images of gymnasts, rope walkers, animal acts (though now banned) and clowns. “We want people to continue watching the circus so that this mixed medium of art and entertainment survives the onslaught of time,” Chakraborty added.

The theme has been conceptualised by Manas Das, while Saikat Basu is creating the idol.

Meanwhile, Jodhpur Park Sarbojonin will spread awareness about keeping rivers pollution-free through its theme, “Adi Ananta Haro Haro Gange.” Designed like a temple with Lord Shiva at the top, the pandal draws from the belief that the Ganga originates from Shiva’s matted locks. “Since its waters are regarded as holy, everyone must keep the river clean. A pure Ganga will also purify our hearts,” said organisers.

Here, the theme has been conceptualised by Sumi Pal, with Parimal Pal crafting the idol.

At New Town Sarbojonin, the focus will be on illusion. Its theme, “Phuler Majhe, Phuler Sajhe, Maa Durga Moner Majhe,” seeks to create a mystical ambience with an imaginary canopy of night-flowering jasmine (shiuli).

Conceptualised by Rintu Das, the pandal will resemble a gigantic flower. Visitors will first encounter a huge flower in a reclining posture, followed by a grassland strewn with shiuli. The main pandal will then offer a 360-degree view of Devi Durga.