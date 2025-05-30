Diversity: 2 leopards shifted from South Khayerbari to Burdwan Zoo

Alipurduar: Two rescued leopards from the South Khayerbari Leopard Rescue Centre under Jaldapara Forest Division are being relocated to the Burdwan Zoo in an effort to ease overcrowding and enhance wildlife diversity in state zoos.

On Saturday, the Burdwan Zoo authorities will transport the two female leopards, Mona and Shivani, by road from the Dooars to their new enclosure in Burdwan. The move is part of a broader initiative by the state Forest department to transfer rescued animals from overcrowded facilities to better-equipped locations across Bengal.

Currently, the South Khayerbari centre in Alipurduar district houses 23 leopards — more than its optimal capacity. Forest officials say the cost and logistical challenges of maintaining such a large population are growing. The relocation of some animals is intended to improve living conditions for the remaining leopards and provide additional attractions for other zoological parks.

Mona, now three-and-a-half-years-old, was rescued as a three-month-old cub from the Samsing Tea Garden in Meteli on December 8, 2020, after her mother died in a road accident. Shivani, rescued on February 14, 2020, from Tulsipara Tea Garden in Birpara, was around a year-old at the time.

Since their rescue, both leopards have been cared for at South Khayerbari by forest staff led by Parthasarathi Sinha. Officials confirmed that the animals are healthy and fit for relocation.

Bhaskar JV, Chief Forester of North Bengal’s Wildlife Wing, said: “The number of rescued leopards at South Khayerbari has risen considerably.

Mona and Shivani are being relocated to Burdwan Zoo as part of our plan to manage the population and support conservation efforts across the state.”