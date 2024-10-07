Diverse themes: Artistic tributes shine during this Durga Puja

Kolkata: The diverse themes of Durga Puja 2024 highlight the creativity and cultural richness of the festival, drawing crowds and fostering a deeper appreciation for art, history and female empowerment.



This year’s theme at Tala Prattay, ‘Bihin- The Void,’ delves into the abstract concept of existence. Curated by artist Susanta Shibani Pal, the installation captures the essence of the divine as a formless idea, inviting visitors to engage with a deeper understanding of spirituality. Secretary Dhrubajyoti Bose Suvo, speaking to

Millennium Post, emphasised that the theme transcends words, urging individuals to reflect on the spaces in their lives that Devi Durga fills, underscoring her protective presence within us.

In a different tribute, Hatibagan Nabin Pally celebrates the art of theater with this year’s theme, ‘Theatre Para,’ designed by artist Raju Sarkar. This installation honors the once-vibrant theater culture of North Kolkata, which has diminished over the years.

A club committee member shared that many theaters have been lost to time, making it challenging to pass on this legacy to future generations. Through this theme, they aim to offer younger audiences a glimpse into the rich theatrical heritage that once flourished in Kolkata. Meanwhile, the Khudiram Colony Sarbojanin Durgotsab Committee pays homage to renowned cricketer Jhulan Goswami during its 75th-year celebrations.

Curated by Madhurima Bhattacharya, this theme celebrates Goswami’s achievements and her role as a role model for women in sports. Featuring a cricket ground, the installation symbolises Ma Durga’s blessings for progress and success, aiming to elevate pride in Bengali and Indian accomplishments on a global scale.

On the other hand, Chorebagan Sarbojanin focuses on women’s empowerment this year with their theme, ‘Dugga,’ symbolising the strength of women. From household roles to professional arenas, women are making their mark in a male-dominated society.

The club committee emphasises equality and the significant contributions women make to our lives. Speaking to Millennium Post, Pratyusha Banerjee noted that this year’s Devi idol features a unique design, showcasing women from various fields emerging from the idol.

She highlighted that women play a crucial role not only in nurturing but also in combating evil, reinforcing their vital presence in society.