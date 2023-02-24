Dists asked to make adequate arrangements for ventilators

kolkata: In the wake of rise in adenovirus infections among children in Bengal, the state Health department asked all the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMoHs) in the districts to make adequate arrangements of ventilators to meet any unforeseen situation.



Meanwhile, a 13-year-old girl died at a city hospital due to health complications that developed after being infected with Adenovirus, an official said on Thursday.

Urjaswati Roy Chowdhury, a resident of Kharagpur, died on Wednesday due to respiratory complications after she tested positive for the infection, he said.

“The girl was admitted to the hospital on February 15 with fever and respiratory issues. She was put on ventilation and shifted to the ICU. Clinical tests diagnosed that she was infected with Adenovirus. On Wednesday morning the girl breathed her last,” the hospital official said.

The girl was suffering from muscular atrophy since childhood, he added. Bengal is seeing a spike in the disease but the state health department said recenty that there is nothing to be worried about as the situation is under control.

At least 32 per cent of the samples sent to the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric diseases in Kolkata since Janary have tested positive for the virus, a health department official said.

The director of health services Sidharth Niyogi said the surge had gone unnoticed or could not be determined over the last couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But as COVID-19 has receded this year and people are undegoing tests, instances of Adenovirus have shown an increase.

The Health department is taking all possible measures to keep adequate infrastructure in the district hospitals. The CMoHs have been urged to open pediatric wards at female medicine wards of the hospital if the situation demands so. The district officials have also been told to utilize the ASHA workers. Health department has already sought the details of the patients who are undergoing treatment at the SARI ward of different hospitals. All the medical colleges and district hospitals have been directed to ensure that no incident of child death occurs there. Health department recently issued an alert to all the districts spelling out guidelines to contain the situation.All the Chief Medical Officer of health (CMoHs) have already been directed to make arrangements for additional pediatric beds. The CMOHs in all districts and also the medical college authorities have been asked to check the preparedness by stock taking of oxygen administration equipment and pediatric ventilators. All the district hospitals have been asked to keep the provision to arrange additional pediatric beds for the children who are suffering from respiratory infection.

A senior state Health department official said that every year a seasonal increase of acute respiratory infection (viral) is seen during late winter or early spring time. This year an uptick has been reported, affecting the children to a relatively greater degree. “The state is capable and equipped to handle the situation. However, as a measure of preparedness some directives have been given,” official added.Adenoviruses are a group of common viruses that can infect eyes, urinary and respiratory tracts as well as lungs and intestines causing fever, coughs, etc.