Districts, including Hooghly, South 24-Pgns, Jhargram, see mass deletions

Kolkata: The Election Commission has yet to publish the district-wise list of deleted voters, with around 60 lakh voters still under review by judicial officers appointed following Supreme Court directions.

As per reports obtained from several district officials associated with the election process, around 61,000 voters have been deleted in

Nadia with nearly 2.16 lakh names remaining under adjudication. In Hooghly, 16,000 names have been removed with 1,73,064 names still under adjudication. In South 24-Parganas, 50,000 voters have been removed, while 5.17 lakh names remain under adjudication. The total number of electors in the district stands at 77.62 lakhs with 39.62 lakh males and 37.99 lakh females.

In East Midnapore, where over 2.03 lakh names were deleted in the first phase of the SIR, another 18,086 names have been removed as per the final list. Currently, 1,03,496 voters remain under adjudication.

In Jhargram, 52,786 names were removed in the draft list, and an additional 1,833 names were deleted in the final roll. The district now has 9,07,301 registered voters, with 6,626 names under adjudication.

In Murshidabad, 14,800 names have been deleted from the final list, while in East Burdwan, 17,000 names have been deleted from the rolls. In Alipurduar, 11,692 voters have been removed, while 80,494 names are still under adjudication.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Police has put its top brass on alert and deployed senior officers across sensitive districts of the state, mulling possible law and order issues following the publication of the final list under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on Saturday.

As per the deployment plan, Ajay Nanda, Additional Director General of Police (Counter Insurgency Force), has been assigned to oversee the situation in Malda. Gaurav Sharma, Inspector General of Police (Traffic), has been placed in charge of Krishnanagar Police District and its headquarters.

Rashid Munir Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Headquarters), has been assigned to supervise Murshidabad Police District and Jangipur Police District, with headquarters at Berhampore. In north Bengal, Sunil Kumar Yadav, DIG (Coastal Security), has been entrusted with maintaining vigilance in Cooch Behar, with support from RAF units and local police.