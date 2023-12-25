District Trinamool Congress gears up for Mamata’s visit

Kolkata: Ahead of the visit of party chairperson Mamata Banerjee to North 24-Parganas, Trinamool Congress district unit held a meeting towards ironing out the existing creases which have arisen following the murder of party leader in Bhatpara.



Banerjee is scheduled to visit ‘Lokenath Dham’ Temple in Chakla on December 28. She is expected to inaugurate some state government projects and subsequently attend a party workers’ meeting. A preparatory meeting for the event was held prior to that by district TMC leaders and workers who are of the opinion that the party chairperson will officially start her Lok Sabha poll campaign from this visit.

The district leaders have now sent a clear message to all workers that all differences need to be resolved before the event. Recently, the death of TMC leader Vicky Yadav at Bhatpara, had ignited a tussle between the Jagatdal MLA Somenath Shyam and MP Arjun Singh whose nephew Sanjit Singh alias Pappu was arrested by the police in the murder case. The deceased was supposedly working for the MLA who had directly pointed fingers at Arjun for the murder.

In such a scenario, the district organisation has given instructions to solve the existing conflict and that it should in no way get dragged till Lok Sabha elections, and must not be apparent during the chairperson’s visit. Intra-party conflict points highlighted in the core committee meeting are mainly in Basirhat and Bongaon.

However, MLA Somenath Shyam is learnt to have assured that the impact of such local fallout will not be apparent during Lok Sabha campaigns where the party will unitedly put up a tough fight against the BJP.