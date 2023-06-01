District Hospital in Siliguri to get facelift

siliguri: Rogi Kalyan Samity is taking steps to develop the infrastructure of Siliguri District Hospital. Among



other developmental works, lifts will be installed. Meanwhile, fire alarms have been installed in the hospital. The mock drills are currently going on and the alarms will be operational within a few days.

This has been stated by Goutam Deb, the chairman of Rogi Kalyan Samity (Patient Welfare department) and Mayor of Siliguri after the meeting with the hospital authorities and officials on Thursday.

“We have undertaken several works. The installation work of two new lifts is going on in the hospital. The civil work has been completed. Electrification work will take place soon. We have set up fire alarms at the hospital to prevent any fire incidents. That will also be operational soon. Besides, beautification work will take place at the hospital premises,” said Deb.

The existing lifts of the hospital were in a dilapidated state. More often than not the lifts were closed due to lack of maintenance.

With installing new lifts, old lifts are being renovated. One new lift will be installed at the emergency unit and another lift will be installed at the Mother and Child Care Hub (MCH).

Meanwhile, the old Critical Care Unit (CCU) will be renovated. This unit will be operational with more facilities. Additionally, more house staff will be appointed at the hospital. Apart from that oxygen pipelines will be set up in every ward.

“We have 14 sanctioned posts for house staff. However, currently, we have

only four house staff. Recently, we released an advertisement for the post. About 65

MBBS-qualified candidates have applied for the post. We hope this time, we will get more house staff,” Deb added.