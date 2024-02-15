District Committee of TMC formed in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: The full committee of South Dinajpur District Trinamool Congress (TMC) was announced ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Subhas Bhawal, district president of TMC announced the district committee during a Press conference at Gangarampur on Thursday. The new committee has 59 constituent members. After the committee was announced, Subhas Bhawal said: “The district committee was announced as per the instructions of our state president Subrata Bakshi. After the Panchayat elections, many of our activists got membership in Block, Panchayat and Zilla Parishad levels. Many of them were previously in the district committee. We have tried to bring new faces to the committee. This committee may change in future. This newly-elected district committee will work together on behalf of the district Trinamool Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.”

