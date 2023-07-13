District admin told to cooperate with Central paramilitary forces

Nabanna has directed District Magistrates to take action as per law against all the poll violators/perpetrators in connection with the Panchayat elections. They have been further asked to make an assessment of the nature of damage during electoral violence and collect and annex all FIRs in connection with poll violence.

Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi on Thursday morning chaired a high-level meeting at Nabanna with IG BSF, who is the controlling authority of the Central forces in the state, to chalk out a deployment plan for posting of his men in the context of Calcutta High Court passing directions that Central force personnel be deployed for another 10 days after the poll process gets over.

The district administration and the police have been asked to co-operate with the Central paramilitary forces and maintain proper liaison to curb incidents of post-poll violence in the state. Home Secretary, DG Police were present in the meeting which was attended by district administration officials virtually.

They have been asked to prepare a list of every injured person and share the same with the state Health department for proper treatment and compensation provisions. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of each of those who have been killed in connection with the violence associated with the Panchayat elections in the state. According to Banerjee, 19 persons died till the notification came out.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) that was prevalent due to the elections was lifted after Wednesday evening which implied that the law and order situation is now the responsibility of the state administration.

According to Nabanna sources, it has been informed that the Central forces along with the district police should keep special vigil in and around the sensitive booths where elections have been held. The Chief Secretary has directed that there should be no complaints related to non-cooperation from the state police.

The daily law and order report has to be sent by district nodal officer appointed by the State Election Commission to ADG (Law and Order) through email and should be seen by the District Magistrate and SP before sending without fail.

The SPs have also been directed to send reports on the deployment of Central forces and their movement to the ADG (Law and Order).