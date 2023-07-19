District admin assures prompt action against erosion of banks of River Torsa

Incessant rains in North Bengal led to a flood-like situation in large areas of the Cooch Behar district last week. The river banks are facing severe erosion. Torsa River bank in the Sholadanga area of Balrampur-I Gram Panchayat of Tufanganj-I block is the worst affected.

Owing to this, residents are spending sleepless nights. The district administration officials visited the area and assured the residents of a quick resolution.

Local resident Biswa Tantri said: “Thousands of bighas of agricultural land along with crops have been submerged in the river due to the erosion of the Torsa River bank. Parts of the embankment of the river have broken off and gone underwater. The Balrampur Market is at grave risk. Residents are very concerned about the potential danger if the river bank is not fortified with an embankment soon.”

The local residents also complained that despite repeatedly informing the irrigation department and BDO office, no action was taken. However, Cooch Behar District Magistrate Pawan Kadian promptly inspected the breach as soon as he heard the news. He visited the area on Tuesday and assured the locals that a stone dam will be constructed there soon.

Kumar Nirendra Narayan, former GP Pradhan of Balrampur-I GP, said: “Due to the damage to the embankment, the river overflows every year. The District Magistrate visited the area along with representatives from other concerned departments. They assured us that work has been temporarily started during the monsoon. However, the problem will be permanently resolved after the monsoons.”