Dist-wide drive against child marriage flags off

Malda: In a pioneering step for Malda district, Pukhuria High School in Ratua-II block has launched a campaign against child marriage, blending cultural tradition with social awareness. On Tuesday, the school organised an awareness rally followed by a Gambhira folk performance, urging the community to

end the practice.

This marks the start of similar school-based programmes in the district, initiated by the Education department with support from the district administration to address the rising number of child marriages. The rally, starting from the school and ending at the Ratua-II Block administrative office, saw participation from both girl students and their mothers. Placards highlighted the health, educational and social consequences of early marriage. At Manik Jha Bhavan, the Gambhira performance creatively conveyed the harmful impacts of the practice. District Inspector of Schools (Secondary), Banibrata Das, praised the initiative: “Parents themselves can prevent child marriage. When they are aware, the practice will end. This joint effort of students and families is exemplary.”

Assistant Headmistress Piyali Kumar, who led the effort, said: “We aimed to make both students and parents aware. The girls have promised to continue their studies and not marry until self-reliant. That assurance is priceless.” BDO Shekhar Sherpa said: “We are taking all the possible steps to curb this ill practice to save our girls and their future.”