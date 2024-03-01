Dist prez of BJP minority cell joins TMC

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) dealt a significant blow to the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections as Siddique Ali Mia, president of the BJP Minority Morcha in Cooch Behar, defected to the Trinamool Congress. The formal joining ceremony took place at the Mathabhanga-II Block New Changrabandha Trinamool Congress party office on Friday.

Welcoming Siddique Ali Mia were prominent Trinamool Congress figures, including Cooch Behar district Trinamool Congress president Abhijit De Bhowmick, district chairman Girindranath Barman, spokesperson Parthapratim Roy and district Youth Trinamool Congress president Kamlesh Adhikari, presenting him with the party flag. Swapan Barman, BJP’s Zilla Parishad candidate in the last Panchayat election, also made the surprising move of leaving the BJP to join the Trinamool. Reflecting on the shifts, Abhijit De Bhowmik remarked: “The BJP is on the brink of collapse, engaging only in religious politics. Those committed to people-centric work find their way to the TMC.”

Siddique Ali Mia expressed his motivation for leaving the BJP, saying: “I’ve witnessed governments and the BJP’s centre politics tends to become religious. I want to work for people, not engage in religious politics. The Chief Minister’s dedication inspired my decision to leave the BJP.”